Jones notched nine points (3-12 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Thunder.

Jones opened Tuesday's game with six straight misses and never found his footing offensively. The struggles were team-wide, as the Pelicans shot just 34-for-99 from the floor and 10-for-40 from three-point range against the Thunder's No. 1-rated defense. On the positive side, Jones contributed four stocks and five assists without a turnover, and ended his evening with a plus-nine differential.