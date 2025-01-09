Jones exited Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers with an apparent right shoulder injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed 18 consecutive games earlier this season with a right shoulder strain and it appears as though that same shoulder is bothering him Wednesday. The 26-year-old's absence should leave more minutes for Brandon Boston and Javonte Green.
