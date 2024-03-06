Jones registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 win over Toronto.
Jones' five threes Tuesday was a season high for the 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama. His shooting from beyond the arc has risen to 43.6 percent on 3.6 attempts per game, both of which are career highs. Jones has scored 15-plus points in seven of his last nine outings.
