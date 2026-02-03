Jones accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Hornets.

Jones cashed in a season-high four triples Monday after failing to eclipse more than one in a game since returning from his ankle injury. While he has not shot the ball well from beyond the arc recently, converting just 18.2 percent of his three-point attempts in the five games prior, Jones' performance Monday can be an encouraging sign that he may be getting back on track in regards to his efficiency.