Jones logged 21 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 victory over the Pistons.

The four rejections were a career high for Jones, while the 21 points were a season high for the third-year forward and the three steals doubled his total on the season. Jones' increased scoring came on a night when both Brandon Ingram (knee) and Zion Williamson (rest) were in street clothes, and he'll likely return to his support role when Williamson is back in action Saturday against the Hawks.