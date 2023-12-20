Jones is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It appears a bug is going around the Pelicans, as Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas are also both questionable with illnesses. If Jones is ruled out, Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are all candidates to receive extended minutes.