Jones (head) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a migraine.

Jones took a shot in the face during Saturday's 128-109 win over the Pacers and was unable to return. He's day-to-day, however, and it's likely that he's re-evaluated after the morning shootaround. Micah Peavy and Karlo Matkovic could end up seeing more minutes at forward if Jones is unable to play through the migraine.