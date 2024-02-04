Jones (adductor) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Raptors.
Jones is at risk of missing his third consecutive game due to a sore right adductor. On a positive note, Jones was able to log a full practice Sunday, so even if he is unavailable on Monday, a return seems to be coming soon.
