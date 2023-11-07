Jones is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota with right fibula soreness.

Jones is tending to the injury after logging a full workload in Monday's loss to Denver, playing 31 minutes while finishing with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He'll likely be re-evaluated following morning shootaround Wednesday before the Pelicans update his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET opening tip.