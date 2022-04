Jones finished with four points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a 112-97 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday.

Jones was everywhere on the court in Game 5. The rookie used his defensive prowess to force Phoenix into turnovers and help New Orleans capitalize on the offensive end. Look for more of the same in Game 6 from one of the league's best young defenders.