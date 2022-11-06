Jones registered 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Jones set a new season-high in points and rebounds, as he's struggled to settle in after missing four of his team's first eight games prior to Saturday's tilt due to a knee injury. However, his performance against Atlanta is a positive sign for fantasy managers, and he should have plenty of opportunities to build this performance within the next week.