Jones (shoulder) agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension with New Orleans on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones will now be on the books for the next five years and has a player option for the 2029-30 campaign. He's currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery to repair a right torn rotator cuff but is expected back at full strength ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season. Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals through 20 games last season before suffering the shoulder injury.