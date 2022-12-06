Jones (ankle) is Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Jones is set to miss his third straight game Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall should continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Jones' next chance to play is Friday's game against Phoenix if he can't go versus the Pistons.
