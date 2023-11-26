Jones contributed 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 loss to Utah.

Jones racked up three early fouls in the loss, at which point he was subsequently benched. While this is the usual course of action when a player is dealing with early foul issues, it may have in fact cost the Pelicans the game in this instance. He ended the game with three fouls in 26 minutes, raising the question of whether he should have been allowed to play rather than being forced to sit on the bench. In any case, he still managed to produce a solid fantasy line and remains a must-roster player across all formats.