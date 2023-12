Jones notched two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 victory over the Spurs.

Jones played a season-low 19 minutes Sunday with the Pelicans holding a comfortable lead, but Jones failed to convert any of his field-goal attempts and has now been held below 10 points in three of his last four appearances. During that time, he's averaged 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24.8 minutes per game.