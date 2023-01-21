Jones logged 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 123-110 loss to Orlando.

Jones slid straight back into the starting lineup Friday but was limited to just 19 minutes. Returning from a multi-game absence, this was the plan all along, meaning managers should have been adequately prepared. While his overall value is capped due to a lack of scoring prowess, his defensive ability means he probably deserves a spot in most 12-team leagues.