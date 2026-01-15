site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Listed out for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Jones will miss a sixth straight matchup while tending to a right ankle sprain. His next chance at a return will arrive Sunday in Houston.
