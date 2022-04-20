Jones finished Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes.

Jones' 41 minutes on the court was a season-high, and while his lock-down defensive skills don't show up on paper, he was a critical piece in Game 2. He paired his defensive prowess with efficient shooting in the win, and he logged more minutes than anyone else on the team. Based on usage alone, Jones warrants consideration as a value-upside DFS candidate down the stretch.