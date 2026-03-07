Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Makes impact in narrow loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix.
Jones has scored in double figures in two straight games for the first time since mid-December. Since returning to action at the end of January, Jones' production has been modest, averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 36.9 percent from the field.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Shooting woes continue•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Records five steals•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Rough shooting continues•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hits season-high four treys in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hands out five dimes in 27 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Brings defense, assists in return•