Jones finished Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Mavericks with 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes.

For the third game in a row, Jones cleared 35 minutes, and while the poor efficiency from the field took some of the luster away from his stat line, he still contributed in every major fantasy category save for three-pointers. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect anything more than low-end scoring production from Jones. Still, if he's going to continue receiving heavy minutes like he has so far in March, he should remain a premium source for steals. He's now notched at least one steal in 15 of his last 16 games, averaging 1.9 per contest during that stretch.