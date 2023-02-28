Jones played 33 minutes and finished with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Monday's 101-93 loss to the Magic.

Despite not battling foul trouble in the Pelicans' previous game Saturday against the Knicks, Jones played just 13 minutes in that contest after New Orleans fell into an early first-quarter hole. Fortunately for Jones' fantasy investors, the suppressed minutes weren't the start of a trend, as he returned to his usual level of playing time Monday and delivered in the two defensive categories. Given that Jones is typically a below-average contributor in every other category, it's critical that he continues to receive heavy minutes so that he can produce consistent returns in steals and blocks.