Jones closed Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves with four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes.

Jones was inefficient from the floor Wednesday and was held to a single-digit scoring total for a second consecutive matchup while also failing to record a steal or a block in a game for the first time since Dec. 17. He's been inefficient over his four appearances since returning to the court, averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per game.