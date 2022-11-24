Jones finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 win over San Antonio.

Jones was limited to just 19 minutes in the win, a victim of both the scoreline and some solid shooting off the bench. After putting together a nice stretch of games, Jones has slowed over the past two, causing angst for managers everywhere. With that said, his role appears relatively safe and his upside in steals alone makes him a solid hold in standard leagues.