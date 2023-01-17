Jones (back) is considered doubtful to take the floor Wednesday versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones was listed questionable ahead of Monday's contest before sitting out, so the initial doubtful status for Wednesday marks an overall downgrade of his status. There's no information suggesting Jones has suffered a setback, so it's still best to monitor his health on a game-by-game basis. Dyson Daniels seems likely to draw another start, assuming Jones can't give it a go as the injury report suggests is likely the case.