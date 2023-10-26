Jones produced 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jones scored in double figures Wednesday and tied for second on the team in rebounds while approaching a double-double. He averaged 29.5 minutes per game last year and saw plenty of playing time to begin the 2023-24 season with Trey Murphy (knee) sidelined. Murphy is expected to be out several weeks, so Jones could continue to see an uptick in minutes early in the campaign.