Jones recorded four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Jones was disappointing again Tuesday, scoring fewer than eight points for the seventh time in the past eight games. While the scoring has been a real issue, his lack of production on the defensive end is perhaps the bigger concern. Over the eight-game span, he has recorded a total of just five steals and two blocks. For a player whose fantasy value is built on defensive numbers, the recent trend is not what managers want to be seeing. As of right now, he probably falls into the specialist category, meaning he can be dropped in standard leagues.