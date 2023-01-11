Jones (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Jones has been ruled out for Wednesday's game after initially being listed as doubtful with a back contusion he suffered during Monday's win over Washington. In his absence, Dyson Daniels is a likely candidate to join the starting lineup. Jones' next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Pistons.
