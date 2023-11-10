Jones (lower leg) won't play in Friday's game versus the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jones will miss his second straight game of the season Friday due to a right fibula contusion. Dyson Daniels will likely draw another start in his absence. Jones' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Questionable vs. Rockets•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Downgraded to out•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Present at shootaround•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Huge defensive effort Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Nears double-double in win•