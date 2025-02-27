The Pelicans announced that Jones underwent successful surgery Feb. 12 to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
Jones had the surgery performed in Los Angeles one day after the Pelicans announced that he would miss the rest of the 2024-25 season. Before going down with the injury Jan. 8, Jones appeared in 20 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per contest. He's expected to make a full recovery from surgery in advance of training camp in the fall.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Expected to miss rest of season•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Takes part in shootaround Monday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Out indefinitely with labrum tear•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Won't play against Philadelphia•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Heads to locker room•