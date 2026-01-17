site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Out again Sunday
Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Jones hasn't taken the court since Jan. 6 due to a right ankle sprain. The team has yet to provide a clear timetable for his return, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Detroit.
