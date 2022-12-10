Jones (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Jones is set for a fifth consecutive absence while tending to a left ankle sprain. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Tuesday versus the Jazz, though the team has given no clear indication of when it expects him back in uniform.
