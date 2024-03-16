Watch Now:

Jones (hip/back) will not play Saturday against Portland, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones is a bit shaken up after a scary fall during Friday's win versus the Clippers. He was able to carry on in that game, but he's experiencing soreness Saturday and will be day-to-day going forward. Trey Murphy is likely to benefit the most from a fantasy perspective in Jones' absence.

