Jones (hip/back) will not play Saturday against Portland, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jones is a bit shaken up after a scary fall during Friday's win versus the Clippers. He was able to carry on in that game, but he's experiencing soreness Saturday and will be day-to-day going forward. Trey Murphy is likely to benefit the most from a fantasy perspective in Jones' absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Questionable against Portland•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hits five threes vs. Toronto•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: All-around showing in victory•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Posts 14 points in victory•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Quiet in return•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Back in action Monday•