Jones (neck) will not play in Tuesday's preseason finale against Orlando, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Jones suffered a neck issue during Saturday's preseason loss to the Hawks. His absence Tuesday appears to be precautionary, as coach Willie Green noted that Jones should be good to go for the regular season opener versus Memphis on Oct. 25.
