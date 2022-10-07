Jones (ribs) will not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
The Pelicans are likely exercising caution with Jones here. In his absence, Trey Murphey will start at small forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Questionable Friday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Exits game with injury•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Strong defensive effort Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Impactful in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Provides two steals, three blocks•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Logs 41 minutes in victory•