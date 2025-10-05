Jones (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Melbourne Phoenix, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Jones will miss a second straight preseason matchup as he nurses a left ankle sprain. It's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up at any point in the preseason, although he should have time to recover since the Pelicans' next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 14, against the Rockets.