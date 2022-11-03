Jones (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Jones was originally expected to return from his lingering knee injury Wednesday, but he'll now officially have to wait at least one more game. The forward will likely be tabbed questionable once again for the team's next matchup Friday versus Golden State.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Remains out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Considered game-time decision•