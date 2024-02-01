Jones (thigh) participated in portions of Thursday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, but it's encouraging that he was at least able to partially participate in practice a day later. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's game against the Spurs. If Jones or Zion Williamson (foot) are sidelined again, Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas should see increased run for the Pelicans.