Jones finished Sunday's 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes.

After foul trouble limited him to just 18 minutes one night earlier in a 110-96 loss to the Thunder, Jones saw his playing time and production pick back up Sunday in a major way. Jones has now eclipsed 30 minutes in six of his last seven games, and the numbers he's provided over that stretch (10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks per contest) has been solid enough to make him an appealing back-end roster piece in 12-team category leagues.