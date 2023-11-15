Jones had 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and five steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 win over Dallas.

Jones returned from a three-game absence due to a right fibula contusion and didn't miss a beat. The defensive-minded forward excelled defensively, but he also submitted an efficient offensive outing, making it one of his best all-around performances of the young season. With Trey Murphy (knee) and Larry Nance (ribs) still sidelined, Jones should continue to play 30-plus minutes a night and can make a strong fantasy impact with his defensive prowess alone.