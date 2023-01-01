Jones finished with four points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to Memphis.

Returning after three missed games due to COVID protocols, Jones provided solid contributions in the loss despite shooting a woeful 2-of-12 from the field. The 11 rebounds matched a career high, and this was also the fourth straight game compiling multiple steals. His offense is going to be up-and-down, but should he be able to find some consistency on the defensive end, he would slide back into being a must-roster player.