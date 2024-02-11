Jones finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 93-84 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Jones' shot was on point despite the low total from the team, as the Alabama product missed just one of his seven shot attempts. Despite a firm grasp on the first-unit job, Jones' totals tend to fluctuate widely, making him an undesirable fantasy option. He's only exceeded 20 points twice this season and fails to produce significant secondary numbers.