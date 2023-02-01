Jones notched 21 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five steals, four rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to Denver.

The efficient 21 points were a new season high for Jones, while the five steals matched his previous best output in the category, making Tuesday's effort one of the best of Jones' career. Fantasy managers will take whatever offensive production they can get from Jones as a bonus, as the second-year forward is rostered primarily for his ability to contribute in both defensive categories. Though his production in both steals and blocks are slightly down from his rookie campaign, Jones' averages of 1.6 and 0.7 per game in those respective categories still make him a positive contributor overall.