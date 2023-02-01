Jones notched 21 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and five steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to Denver.

Jones' 21 points marked his best scoring total of the season. The Alabama product has served as an excellent multi-category contributor amidst the absences collected by Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe), and although he recently joined them on the injury report for four games, his 37 minutes of court time is a strong indication that the minute restriction imposed due to his back injury has been lifted.