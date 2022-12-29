Jones (COVID-19 protocols) participated in Thursday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but it was encouraging to see him back at practice Thursday. The Pelicans play Friday against the 76ers and Saturday against the Grizzlies, but it's not yet clear whether Jones will be able to suit up for either matchup. However, he seems to be trending in the right direction.