Jones (fibula), who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, was present for the team's morning shootaround, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

While Jones hasn't yet been cleared to suit up against Minnesota, his participation in shootaround is certainly encouraging. He's played at least 30 minutes in each of his last four appearances, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game during that time.