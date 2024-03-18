Jones (hip/back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
This is an expected injury designation, as Jones was able to practice in full Monday after missing Sunday's game versus Portland. If he gets through warmups without any setbacks, he'll likely be right back in the starting lineup with Trey Murphy moving to the bench.
