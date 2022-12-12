Jones (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Jones has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury, but coach Willie Green recently expressed hope that the small forward would be able to return to action during the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip. The 24-year-old appears to be on track to return, which could lead to decreased playing time for Dyson Daniels.