Jones finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 36 minutes in Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics.

Since returning from a four-game absence earlier this month, Jones has quietly re-emerged as a reliable complementary piece for the Pelicans. In his last nine games, he's averaging 12.1 points (on 51.3 percent shooting from the field) 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.2 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest. Jones' contributions in the steals category continues to drive most of his fantasy value, but his offensive production has been trending upward of late with Zion Williamson (foot) has missed the past three contests.