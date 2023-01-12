Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Jones is questionable Friday after missing the previous game due to a back contusion he suffered against Washington. Dyson Daniels will likely remain in the starting lineup if he's unable to suit up.
