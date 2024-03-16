Jones is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a lower back/hip contusion.
Jones is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 2 on Saturday due to a lower back/hip injury. If Jones is ruled out, Trey Murphy will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
